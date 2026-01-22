Bangladesh Cricket team is all set to be thrown out of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after remaining adamant about not playing their league matches in India and demanding a shift to Sri Lanka.Bangladesh Cricket Board’s stubborn stand of not playing their league matches in India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to cost them dear as they are set to be booted out of the tournament. The International Cricket Council had made it abundantly clear that the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 will not be changing under any circumstances after the board voted 14-2 in favour of this decision. The ICC had given BCB an additional 24 hours to convince the Bangladesh government to change their mind and go ahead with playing their Group C matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. The Bangladesh government’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul called for a meeting with the cricketers from the national team in Dhaka at 3pm on Thursday and according to a report in ESPNCricinfo website, there is no change in Bangladesh’s stance. Bangladesh cricket team don’t want to play their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India, and want their fixtures moved to Sri Lanka. After the meeting between national team cricketers and Asif Nazrul, BCB President and former captain Aminul Islam spoke to the media.
