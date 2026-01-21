Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Bad news for Bangladesh, ICC board take MASSIVE decision, has voted to…

The International Cricket Council board have met to decided on Bangladesh’s demand to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India.

The ICC have warned Bangladesh that they will be replaced in T20 World Cup 2026 if they refuse to play in India. (Photo: ANI)

SCOTLAND TO REPLACE BANGLADESH IN WORLD CUP – ICC Board has voted to replace Bangladesh if they refuse to travel to India. – BCB given one final day to confirm their stance. – Scotland Is Likely To Replace Bangladesh.pic.twitter.com/XyuGae4RNc — usman (@cricbyusman) January 21, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting to take a final decision on Bangladesh’s demand to move their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India has already begun. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) were given a deadline till Wednesday, January 21, to decide whether they want to play their league matches in Kolkata and Mumbai or ready to get replaced in the tournament, which begins on February 7. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo website, the ICC board have taken a vote on whether Bangladesh should be replaced in the T20 World Cup 2026 if they refuse to play their matches in India. In what will be a big blow to BCB, majority of the ICC board has voted that Bangladesh should be replaced by Scotland if they refuse to play in India. “It is understood the ICC has told the BCB to inform the Bangladesh government that if Bangladesh continues to refuse to travel to India to play its matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup, then they will be replaced by another team at the tournament. That decision was followed by a vote, where the majority of the ICC Board was in favour of having a replacement,” the ESPNCricinfo report stated.The report further stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board have been given one more day, that is till Thursday to decide whether they want to change their stance on playing in India. (More to come)