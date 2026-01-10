Home

ICC chief Jay Shah is likely to hold discussions with BCCI officials on Sunday as efforts continue to resolve Bangladesh’s hesitation to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Bangladesh Cricket Board cited national dignity issue

ICC under pressure as Bangladesh World Cup concerns escalate

What began as a just a request and escalated further. In its initial communication with the ICC, the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested for a change of venue, proposing that its matches be moved out of India, with Sri Lanka cited as a potential alternative.Bangladesh said that the matter is beyond logistical concerns. The board cited a sense of national dignity being compromised, Mustafizur Rahman's sudden IPL exit insisted on individual security for every member of its World Cup delegation should travel to India be unavoidable. The issue was no longer about security, but about respect and dignity. The ICC is yet to issue an official response to the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Jay Shah's main focus will be reassessing the existing tournament and security arrangements alongside the BCCI and the ICC's operations team. This will involve identifying where Bangladesh feels ignored or not fully reassuredThe more difficult task will be engaging with BCB to work out a solution they can accept without feeling forced. Bangladesh's role in the tournament is crucial. Having already qualified, excluding them would escalate the situation and lead to political complications. Such a move would require approval from the ICC Board and could upset the balance within both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council. Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul has criticised the current plan, describing it as an issue of national pride. In this situation, Jay Shah's role becomes crucial as he needs to step in not as a representative of Indian cricket, but as a neutral custodian of the global game, someone capable of restoring trust.