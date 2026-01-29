Home

Bad news for ICC, Mohsin Naqvi and PCB make BIG demand for India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh removal, they want…

A final decision on Pakistan’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be taken on Friday or next Monday.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a big demand to ICC before T20 World Cup 2026. (Source: X)

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation looks all but certain, despite PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s earlier threats. With the team scheduled to depart with Australia on February 1, preparations are clearly underway. This apparent reversal highlights the difference between public… pic.twitter.com/VHOgWRhawQ — Gully Point (@gullypoint_) January 29, 2026

Will Team India continue ‘no handshake’ policy in T20 World Cup 2026?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are yet to confirm whether they will be participating in the T20 World Cup 2026, which gets underway on February 7. The Pakistan cricket team are scheduled to face the Netherlands in the opening game of the tournament in Colombo on February 7. However, the PCB are not pleased by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) not to grant Bangladesh’s request for not playing their league matches in India. The Pakistan team have informed ICC that they will be staging a symbolic protest through the course of the tournament including their clash against arch-rivals India in Colombo on February 15. According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport wesbite, the PCB will formally convey their ‘disappointment’ to the ICC and inform the world body of their intention to stage a ‘symbolic protest’ during the tournament, if Pakistan are allowed to take part. “Pakistan Cricket Board is also due to write a letter to the ICC about the protest during the World Cup,” sources told the website.If ICC approves the move, Pakistan cricketers are expected to wear black armbands during the T20 World Cup 2026 as a ‘mark of protest’ against the ICC’s decision.Meanwhile, Team India are expected to continue their ‘no handshake’ policy against Pakistan when the Group A opponents face off. The Indian team under Suryakumar Yadav began this policy in the Asia Cup 2025 last year as a mark of respect for victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack last year. Team India cricketers didn’t shake hands of Pakistan cricketers in all the three matches in Asia Cup 2025 and also refused to accept the winner’s trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Asian Cricket Council President. The PCB headed by Naqvi had sent their first letter to ICC on the issue earlier this month, which was copied to all other ICC board members. Pakistan not only stood by Bangladesh, who expressed security concerns over not wanting to send their team to India for their World Cup group games and hence sought an alternate venue, but also offered to host their matches in Pakistan. The development comes as the PCB awaits a final call from the Pakistan government on whether the team will participate in the T20 World Cup. Naqvi met the Prime Minister last week with discussions ranging from a complete boycott to forfeiting the India match or wearing black armbands being spoken. Pakistan media houses have also reported a fourth option for the team — dedicating all their wins to Bangladesh cricket supporters. A final decision on Pakistan’s participation is expected to be announced on Monday. “You can’t have double standards. You can’t say for one country they can do whatever they want, and for others to do the complete opposite. “That’s why we’ve taken this stand and made clear that an injustice has been done to Bangladesh. They should play in the World Cup — they are a major stakeholder in cricket,” Naqvi had said.