Colombo weather update: There is 90 per cent possibility of rain in Group A match of T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Netherland on Saturday morning.

Check Colombo weather prediction for T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and Netherlands HERE…

The Pakistan cricket team have taken a huge call to forfeit their Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against arch-rivals Team India on February 15. If they actually go through with this call, Pakistan will forfeit 2 points from the contest as well. To add to their woes, Salman Ali Agha’s side maybe forced to share points with minnows Netherlands in their opening game of the tournament at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday. The weather prediction for the T20 World Cup 2026 opener is looking very gloomy in Colombo at the moment. Pakistan were supposed to play in their one and only warm-up match against Ireland at the same venue on Wednesday but that match was abandoned without a ball getting bowled. Salman Ali Agha’s side face a similar predicament in their first game of Group A league phase on Saturday against the Dutch side. The game is a morning fixture set to get underway from 11am IST. According to the weather prediction for Colombo for Saturday, there is a 90 per cent possibility of rain and a 26 per cent chance of thunderstorms. It is expected that there will be 8.4mm of rain in Colombo on Saturday.If Pakistan’s opening game does get washed out on Saturday, it will mean that they will only have 1 point from 2 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 – if they boycott the match against Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India. As a result, Pakistan’s remaining two Group A fixtures against Namibia and USA will become ‘do-or-die’ contests if they hope to qualify for the Super 8 stages of the tournament. Pakistan’s second match is scheduled to take place against Monank Patel’s USA at the SSC in Colombo on Tuesday (February 10). It must be remembered that Pakistan were stunned by USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 edition and as a result failed to qualify out of the league stage. Their final league stage match will be against Namibia at the SSC on February 18.If Pakistan’s match against Netherlands gets washed out, defending champions Team India can influence Pakistan’s progression to the Super 8 stage as well. A loss for India to Netherlands, Namibia or USA in the league stage matches will mean that either of the three teams can progress to the Super 8 stage with enough wins over Pakistan. The weather conditions in Colombo can ironically make sure that Pakistan’s decision to boycott match against Team India can backfire sensationally for the 2009 champions.

