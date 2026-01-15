Home

Star India all-rounder Washington Sundar likely to miss T20I series due to the side strain he sustained during the 1st ODI against New Zealand.

Bad new for team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Washington Sundar likely to miss T20I series due to the side strain he sustained during the 1st ODI against New Zealand.

st

ODI against New Zealand. The all-rounder has also been ruled out of the ODI series after feeling pain in his left lower rib area while bowling in the series opener. As per PTI, reports Sundar is unlikely to recover in time for the T20I series, which is scheduled to begin after the conclusion of the ODI series.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out from the T20 series vs New Zealand due to side strain” BCCI official told PTI

Despite suffering from injury, Sundar walked into bat in the first ODI at Vadodara and played a vital role helping KL Rahul who guided India to victory. Rahul revealed he was unaware that Sundar was facing discomfort while running between the wickets. He showered praises on the all-rounder for his contribution to the match-winning partnership.

Sundar is unlikely to recover in time for the T20I series

Sundar is unlikely to recover in time for the T20I series, which is scheduled to begin after the conclusion of the ODI series. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has also been ruled out for the first three T20Is following his testicular surgery in Rajkot. Sundar, who is part of India's T20 World Cup squad, has now come under the scanner regarding his availability for the marquee event due to the injury setback.

Mitchell guided New Zealand to level the series 1-1

New Zealand made a solid comeback in the second ODI after losing the opener in Vadodara. Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten ton (131*) and Will Young’s crucial knock of 87 off 89 balls guided New Zealand to level the series 1-1.

Coming into bat first, India managed to post a total of 284 for 7 in their 50 overs. KL Rahul’s unbeaten century (112*), and Shubman Gill’s century helped India to reach a modest total despite India top three collapsed

