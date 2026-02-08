Home

Sports

Bad news for Team India Under-19 as star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi will…

Bad news for Team India Under-19 involving the young Indian star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Take a look and read the full story here for detailed updates.

Image-X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will miss next Under-19 World Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s iconic 175-run innings vs England

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Players who played the Under-19 World Cup twice

Team India Under-19’s dominance over the years

Young Indian star and one of the finest batters of all time. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his aggressive batting and iconic innings. However, there’s a big update about Suryavanshi’s availability for the Under-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in two years.Vaibhav Suryavanshi will miss the next Under-19 World Cup. According to BCCI rules, no player can play in the Under-19 World Cup more than once. The Board of Control for Cricket in India introduced this rule in 2016 when legendary player Rahul Dravid was the coach of the Indian Under-19 team. The reason behind that approach is to expand the talent and provide international exposure to more young players at the junior level.Young Indian star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup. He scored a lot of runs with the bat. Speaking about his stats and performance in the tournament as the left-handed star opener, he finished second on the list of highest run-scorers. However, his iconic 175-run innings in the final against England helped Team India win the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time. This is not due to his brilliant performance throughout the tournament. Vaibhav was honored with the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards.Let’s discuss the players who have played twice for the Indian team in the Under-19 World Cup. Before this rule of the BCCI, star players like Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Ricky Bhui and Vijay Zol had participated in two editions of the tournament.If we talk about team India’s dominance in the tournament’s history. India defeated England by 100 runs in the final to win their sixth title. India last won the title in 2022, defeating England in the West Indies. Previously, India won the ICC Trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022.