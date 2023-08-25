Bad Weather, Rain At Balagolla, Sri Lanka Likely To Play Spoil Sport In IND vs PAK Clash On 2nd Sept

Home

Asia Cup 2023: Bad Weather, Rain at Balagolla, Sri Lanka Likely to Play Spoilsport in IND vs PAK Clash on 2nd Sept

The weather forecast for 2nd September predicts heavy showers at Balagolla, Sri Lanka which can result in rain spoiling the proceedings of much awaited IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023

IND vs PAK (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to return to cricketing action with the high-octane clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023. India will play their opening match against Babar Azam and company at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

The hype around India vs Pakistan match always outshines everything else as fans are always thrilled to see these two neighbours test their skills against each other on the field. The same hype has taken over the fans for the September 2 clash.

However, rain and bad weather can likely play a huge factor, and there are even chances that the match between India and Pakistan might get canceled due to it. As per the weather reports, there is 40 to 60 percent chance of heavy showers on September 2.

IND vs PAK Clash At Asia Cup 2023

India is expected to leave for Colombo on August 30 from Bengaluru to participate in the Asia Cup. They will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, before playing Nepal on September 4. Both of India’s Group A matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The top two sides from Groups A and B will progress to the Super Fours, where they will play three more games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which will also host the final on September 17.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim.
















