India wins Thomas Cup

The Indian males’s badminton workforce scripted historical past by successful the Thomas Cup for the maiden time in Bangkok. A whole nation joined in celebrations as India, enjoying the ultimate for the primary time within the 72-year historical past of the occasion, shocked fourteen-time champion Indonesia 3-0 to assert the trophy.

Previous to this feat, India’s finest efficiency on the biennial occasion was a semifinal end in 1979. The Indian workforce, comprising Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy, Lakshya Sen (singles) and Sawtiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in doubles, defeated five-time champion Malaysia and 2016 champion Denmark to win the celebrated title.

The Indian badminton stars turned the toast of the nation when Srikanth outclassed Asian Video games gold medallist Jonatan Christie in 48 minutes to seal the historic victory.

P.V. Sindhu wins CWG gold

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu added two glittering trophies to her already embellished cupboard by successful her maiden Tremendous 500 title on the Singapore Open and the long-pending Commonwealth Video games girls’s single gold medal.

In a yr that noticed the star shuttler battling accidents and poor kind, Sindhu defeated World No. 8, Wang Zhi Yi of China, within the Singapore Open. In Birmingham, the one time she got here beneath strain was within the quarterfinals when Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei compelled her to play a three-game contest.

Sindhu received the remainder of her matches in straight video games, together with the ultimate towards Michelle Li. An ankle harm that she suffered in the course of the CWG compelled her to stop the rest of the season.

PV Sindhu after successful the 2022 Commonwealth Video games gold medal.

| Photograph Credit score: GETTY IMAGES



Lakshya Sen claims maiden Tremendous Sequence title

Lakshya Sen is the following large sensation in badminton and the 21-year-old confirmed glimpses of that in 2022.

Taking part in his second season on the World Tour, Lakshya, India’s highest-ranked males’s singles participant, received his maiden BWF Tremendous Sequence title on the India Open in January. He adopted it up with a back-to-back runner-up end at German Open and All England Open, making him the primary Indian male shuttler to play the Tremendous Sequence Premier remaining in 20 years. Pullela Gopichand received the title in London in 2001.

Lakshya was not scientific within the Thomas Cup, shedding two essential ties within the quarters and semis. However within the remaining, enjoying the opening bout, he prevailed over higher-ranked Anthony Ginting and gave India an vital 1-0 lead. Srikanth and males’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag rode on the momentum to beat Indonesia 3-0.

Lakshya completed the season with the CWG gold as he beat Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong 19-21, 9-21, 21-16 within the males’s singles remaining.

Victor Axelsen’s 39-match successful streak

Viktor Axelsen swept the 2022 season, claiming an awesome 39-match successful streak – a world report within the self-discipline – and 5 Tremendous Sequence titles. He surpassed Lin Dan (31) and his personal 29-match streak, set between February 2020 and January 2021, that he shared with Lee Chong Wei.

Axelsen began the yr by successful the All-England Open in March after he misplaced to Lakshya within the German Open. Axelsen swept the season ever since, claiming the World Championships gold, the second of his profession, all three Tremendous Sequence Premier titles and the season-ending World Tour Finals. His successful march was lastly damaged by Loh Kean Yew within the Denmark Open.

The rise of Chirag-Satwik

Satwik and Chirag had an ideal run within the 2022 calendar yr as the boys’s doubles pair began the season by successful the India Open Tremendous 500 title. They then performed an important position in India’s Thomas Cup win as within the remaining, the duo beat the Olympic gold medal-winning pair of Kevin Sanjaya-Muhammad Ahsan to make it 2-0 in India’s 3-0 clear sweep.

The Indian pair then received the CWG gold on their debut and adopted it up with a World Championships bronze – a historic first for Indian males’s badminton. They ended the season with the French Open Tremendous 750 title, turning into the primary Indian pair to attain the feat. By the top of the yr, they rose to the career-best rating of 5, the best standing ever obtained by an Indian doubles pair.

Resurgence of H.S. Prannoy

No Indian shuttler has made it to the celebrated BWF World Tour remaining this yr aside from H.S. Prannoy, and that underlined the sensible comeback story of the 30-year-old.

The lads’s singles specialist has been within the type of his life as no participant may knock Prannoy out of the qualification zone after the French Open quarterfinals.

Prannoy made such an affect on the world tour that he bought the badge of an enormous killer. He caught the creativeness of the nation when he carved out a memorable win over Denmark’s Rasmussen Gemke to catapult India into the ultimate of the Thomas Cup. Taking part in with an ankle harm, Prannoy went down 13-21 within the first recreation after which outplayed Gemke 21-9, 21-12.

All year long, he pulled off a number of upsets, beating Anthony Ginting, Lakshya, Ng Ka Lengthy Angus, Chou Tien Chen, Kento Momota, Loh Kean Yew, Zhao Jun Peng and World No. 1 Axelsen, the BWF Male Participant of the 12 months.

Nonetheless, Prannoy couldn’t win a single title on the World Tour. The shuttler capped off the season with seven quarterfinals wins, one runner-up and a third-place end.

Emergence of Sankar Muthusamy

The yr 2022 additionally witnessed the rise of 18-year-old Sankar Muthusamy, who attained the World No. 1 rating within the BWF Junior World Rankings in August. In October, the teen from Chennai completed runner-up within the males’s singles remaining on the World Junior Championships in Spain, turning into solely the second Indian male shuttler to play the ultimate of the sporting spectacle.

Akane Yamaguchi retains world crown

Akane Yamaguchi had a roller-coaster 2022 season. Beginning with the All England Open title in March, she missed almost half of the season on account of a troubling decrease again.

Coming into the BWF World Championships in Tokyo in October, she was the reigning champion however not the favorite. Doubts have been being forged on her kind and health. She invalidated these considerations by turning into the primary Japanese lady and solely the second shuttler after Kento Momota to win two consecutive World Championships gold medals. She adopted this exhibiting with the World Tour Finals in Bangkok, the celebrated season finale of the BWF.

Aaron Chia-Soh Woo Yik get lastly fortunate

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik have smashed their approach into the report books by turning into the primary Malaysian pair to be topped World Champions in Tokyo in August.

In a sensational efficiency, they beat World No. 3 Mohammed Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-14 within the remaining to assert their maiden Worlds gold.

This title additionally ended Aaron Chia-Woh Wooi Yik’s semifinal jinx in 2022. The World No. 3 pair had made 5 third-place and one runner-up end earlier than claiming the Worlds gold.

He Bingjiao overshadows Chen Yufei

He Bingjiao received an awesome 4 titles on the BWF World Tour calendar. Beginning the season with the German Open Tremendous 300 title, she received Korea Masters and at last got here out of the shadow of her well-known compatriot Chen Yufei within the Europe tour.

Within the Denmark Open, the Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, Bingjiao, capitalised on something quick from reigning Olympic champion Yufei and prevailed 22-20, 12-21, 21-10 to assert her maiden Tremendous Sequence title. Then again, Chen Yufei, regardless of enjoying eight finals, may win just one title at Indonesia Masters.

Following the Denmark Open triumph, Bingjiao captured her second consecutive Tremendous Sequence title on the French Open. She beat former Olympic champion, Carolina Marin, 16-21, 21-9, 22-20 within the summit conflict.