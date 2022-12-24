The Badminton Affiliation of India (BAI) has initiated the method of bringing onboard a second doubles coach for the rising pairs.

“We are in the process of hiring a second doubles coach. This is in addition to Mathias Boe, who has done some wonderful work in recent times,” stated Sekhar Biswas, the BAI Vice-President.

Requested about former Russian doubles participant Ivan Sozonov, who’s reported to be a prime contender for the function, Biswas stated, “Yes, his name is being considered, but as of now, no name has been finalised. We have received plenty of applications for the role.”

Sozonov, a 33-year-old shuttler turned coach, is the winner of the 2016 All-England Open males’s doubles title.

The choice of signing the second doubles coach got here towards the backdrop of the excellent efficiency of the boys’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The world no. 5 pair, coaching underneath the watchful gaze of Boe, powered India to the historic Thomas Cup staff title after which gained the BWF World Championships bronze and the French Open Tremendous 750 title, changing into the primary Indian pair to realize the feat.

Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly

Requested concerning the function of the brand new doubles coach, Biswas stated, “We are hiring a new doubles coach to manage the workload of Boe, who is currently looking after all the doubles pairings. The new coach will work with the budding shuttlers and expand our talent base in doubles, while Boe will continue his work with Satwik-Chirag and other senior shuttlers.”

In addition to Satwik-Chirag, India additionally has a promising males’s doubles pairing in Dhruv Kapila – M.R. Arjun, who gained the Maharashtra Worldwide Problem and managed a quarterfinal end on the World Championships. One other pair Krishna Prasad Garga – Vishnuvardhan Goud can be within the thick of the motion, making plenty of semifinal finishes in Worldwide Problem-level occasions.

The brand new coach may also be in control of the ladies’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who confirmed indicators of enchancment with a spot on the rostrum on the Commonwealth Video games (bronze), and a semifinal end within the All-England Open.

Senior doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa has lately paired up with Sai Pratheek in combined doubles and Tanisha Crasto in girls’s doubles. In the meantime, N. Sikki Reddy, Ponnappa’s former girls’s doubles associate, has solely been specializing in combined doubles since she paired up with Rohan Kapoor.