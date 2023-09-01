Home

LIVE ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I, Cricket Score and Updates: Bairstow, Brook Power England To 198/4

live

England vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Bairstow, Brook Power England To 198/4. Coming to the 2nd T20I, New Zealand will be looking to the tick the boxes right and pull themselves back to level terms in the T20I series. Follow live updates here.

Run Rate: (Current: 7.45) ENG win by 95 runs Last Wicket: Lockie Ferguson b Gus Atkinson 0 (1) – 103/10 in 13.5 Over

LIVE ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I, Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Hope To Bounce Back Against England. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Score and Updates

Manchester: After taking a 1-0 lead in the 4-match T20I series against New Zealand, hosts England will be looking to extend their lead when they play the 2nd T20I in Manchester at Old Trafford on Friday.

In the 1st T20I, New Zealand batting first managed to get only 139 runs on the board, with the highest scorer being Glenn Phillips. In reply, Jos Buttler-led England chased the total in 14 overs, thanks to Dawid Malan’s half-century and Harry Brook’s 43. Luke Wood and Brydon Carse were the pick of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each. Carse was adjudged as Man of the Match for his economical spell.

Coming to the 2nd T20I, New Zealand will be looking to the tick the boxes right and pull themselves back to level terms in the T20I series.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan.















