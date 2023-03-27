BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh Beat Ireland By 22 Runs

live
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: Bangladesh draw first blood in the T20I Series.
AS IT HAPPENED | BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Score: After winning the ODI series against Ireland now Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match which will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 27 Sunday. Shakib & Co. will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming T20I series, while Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in their bid to bounce back from their ODI series defeat. The visitors will be hoping for a better performance.
BAN vs IRE Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White