BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- New Zealand Tour Of Bangladesh 2023, 1.30 PM IST

  BAN vs NZ Dream11 1st ODI Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today's ODI Cricket Game at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, at 1.30 PM IST At Dhaka September 21

Here is the IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BAN vs NZ Playing 11s Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs New Zealand.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 1st ODI Team: All You Need To Know
BAN vs NZ Dream11 1st ODI Team: All You Need To Know

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team 1st ODI Prediction, Fantasy Tips Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Here is the BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BAN vs NZ Playing 11s Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs New Zealand.

TOSS: The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2023 1st ODI match toss between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place at 1 PM (IST) – on September 21 Thursday.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team

Keeper – Litton Das

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Henry Nicholls, Will Young

All–rounders – Soumya Sarkar (vc) , Rachin Ravindra, Mahidy Hasan

Bowlers – Trent Boult (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Ish Sodhi.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (c)

Squads

Bangladesh: Liton Das (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed.

New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson ©, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult. Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

