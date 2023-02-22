Bandra Bandstand, Mumbai to Host the Red Bull Showrun

Red Bull India and Oracle Red Bull Racing are all set to enthrall F1 enthusiasts with the Red Bull Showrun here in Mumbai along with racing legend & 13-time F1 grand prix champion David Coulthard. The spectacle can be witnessed on the scenic roads of Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai on Sunday, 12th March 2023 10 am onwards with David Coulthard driving the iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car, the RB7.

Red Bull Racing remains the only team to win all the Indian GP during its three-year stint at the Buddh International Circuit. This is not the first time they will be bringing their Showrun to the country — their last appearance in India was at the Hyderabad Showrun in 2015, with Coulthard behind the wheel. Red Bull athlete and Lithuanian freestyle stunt biker Aras Gibieza will also be seen showing off his daredevil act in between the Red Bull Showrun along with a host of other acts. These include the Super Car showcase by the Super Car Club.

Speaking about his return to Mumbai and driving the F1 car on Indian soil once again, David Coulthard said, “Namaste India! I am very excited to be coming back to your wonderful city again. It’s been a while since my last trip to Mumbai, but it feels like I never really left. India has gained such a strong fan base for F1. I am sure when I drive those dazzling streets at Bandstand, I will see a huge turnaround of the crowd. Looking forward to seeing you all in Aamchi Mumbai on the 12th of March.”

After captivating the crowd in the first ever Showrun at Bandra Worli Sea Link in 2009, David returns to the maximum city that never sleeps after 14 long years. Red Bull Showrun aims to bring motorsport fans closer to the Formula 1 Car. The Mumbai Showrun comes at the back of a golden year for Oracle Red Bull Racing, with Max Verstappen dominating the F1 scene with the largest points haul by any driver in F1 history. With the growing popularity of F1 globally & the recent success of Red Bull Racing, this Showrun is a perfect experience to give the Indian audience a glimpse of scintillating F1 action.

Make sure not to blink, and soak in the whiff of burnt rubber as a mean machine from a decorated team whizzes past you.

Event Details:

Date: 12th March 2023

Timings: 10 am to 1:00 pm

Venue: Bandra Bandstand, Mumbai.

For tickets: https://www.redbull.com/in-en/events/red-bull-show-run-mumbai-2023/tickets-for-red-bull-showrun-mumbai.