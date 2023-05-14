 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Bangalore Send Twitter Buzzing After Pulling Off Deja Vu 59 All-Out Against Rajasthan

Sports
The social media was buzzing with RCB’s name as they once again put up an excellent display of bowling to send Rajasthan packing.

RR vs RCB, RCB vs RR, RCB vs RR Live, RR vs RCB live score, RR 59 all out, Rajasthan Royals 59 all out
Bangalore Send Twitter Buzzing After Pulling Off Deja Vu 59 All-Out Against Rajasthan. (Image: Twitter)

Jaipur: It was Deja Vu all over again on Saturday as Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a brilliant bowling performance to bowl out Rajasthan Royals for a paltry 59 runs at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur to strengthen their chances for a spot in the play-offs.

Batting first, Bangalore with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Anuj Rawat towards the end put up a fighting total of 171 runs on the board. In reply, Rajasthan just couldn’t handle the havoc of RCB bowlers as the 2008 IPL champions were once again bundled out for 59 runs against the same team. This brought back memories from the 2009 IPL encounter in Cape Town and this very total is now the 3rd lowest in IPL history.

Quite naturally the social media was buzzing with RCB’s name as they once again put up an excellent display of bowling to send Rajasthan packing.

With this win, RCB have now occupied the 5th position in the standings, with 2 more matches to go.










