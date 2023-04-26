



Bangalore vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 36: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST April 26, Wednesday

Match Details

Match: RCB vs KKR, Match 36, IPL

Date & Time: April 26, 7:30 PM

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy.

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vyshak Vijaykumar and David Willey.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur/David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson/Vaibhav Arora.





