20.3 C
New York

Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 5: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bengaluru 7.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 5: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bengaluru 7.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 5: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 5: All You Need to Know
Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 5: All You Need to Know

Dream11 Team Prediction

Bangalore vs Mumbai, IPL 2023, Match 5: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bengaluru 7.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season here on Sunday.

Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

However, it remains to be seen how RCB will cope without players like Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who both have been sidelined for at least the first half of this IPL due to injuries. Australian Glenn Maxwell is also unlikely to feature in Sunday’s game.

While England’s Will Jacks will miss the full season, it is to be seen how Maxwell shapes up given that he missed the last two ODIs for Australia against tIndia in the recent series after playing the first match in Mumbai.

Patidar was RCB’s third highest-scorer last year with 333 runs in eight matches at 55.50, including two fifties. He hit the fastest century by an Indian in IPL in the Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Australia’s Hazlewood was the team’s second most successful bowler with 20 wickets in 20 matches.

Match Details

Match: RCB vs MI, match 5, IPL

Date & Time: April 2, 7:30 PM





Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh