Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2023; Tanzid Tamim, Shamim Patowary Get Maiden ODI Call-Ups

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was named as the new Bangladesh captain on Friday after Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the post last week, will lead the side during the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh batter Tanzid Tamim with his award. (Pic: IANS)

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 with uncapped opener Tanzid Tamim and young batter Shamim Patowary getting maiden ODI call-ups.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was named as the new Bangladesh captain on Friday after Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the post last week, will lead the side during the Asia Cup, beginning on August 30.

The 22-year-old Tanzid, who scored three half-centuries in the Emerging Asia Cup, has been rewarded for his consistent performances and in the absence of Tamim provides Bangladesh with an opening option.

Meanwhile, Shamim, who has featured fairly regularly in T20Is since his debut in July 2021 will now get a chance to showcase his skills in the 50-over format.

All-rounder Mahedi Hasan makes a comeback after being out of the ODI set-up since March 2021.

Veteran batter Mahmudullah continues to be out of contention along with Taijul Islam and Rony Talukdar, who were part of the ODI series against Afghanistan last month but have also been left out. However, Taijul has been named in the standby players’ list alongside Saif Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladesh will play their opening game of the Asia Cup on 31 August against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

Standby: Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib















