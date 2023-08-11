Home

Bangladesh Appoint Shakib Al Hasan As New Captain For Asia Cup, ICC World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan now becomes Bangladesh’s all-format captain. He has led the national team before in ODIs which was in 2017.



Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup. (Image: ICC)

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed Shakib Al Hasan on Friday as the captain for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup. He takes over from Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down earlier in the month.

Tamim was also ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury but is expected to be match fit for the ICC World Cup in India in October-November. BCB president Nazmul Hassan made the announcement in a surprise media briefing.

“Shakib Al Hasan is the captain for the Asia Cup, New Zealand series and World Cup,” Hassan told media. “We will speak more to him when he returns to Bangladesh (from Lanka Premier League).

“We have to know his long-term plan. I spoke to him on the phone yesterday. But it is better if we talk to him in person since he is busy with a franchise league currently. We will also talk about which format he will keep leading, whether it is all three formats or one or two of them.

“There was never any confusion. I told you before. He is the obvious choice. Who else can lead? But we had to talk to him before appointing him. Nobody should think anything else. Shakib is the captain. He was always the main choice.”

With his new role, Shakib now becomes Bangladesh’s all-time captain. He has been leading the side in the longest and shortest formats of ther game since last year. Shakib’s last assignment as ODI captain of Bangladesh was against Ireland in 2017.

In all, Shakib has led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs, 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and his tenure at the helm, which started in 2009, has been marked with infrequent stints. There was a notion that Litton Das could be handed the ODI captaincy since he led the team in the Afghanistan series in July.

