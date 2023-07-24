  • 6291968677
Sports

Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana Criticises India captain Harmanpreet Kaurs Manners, Takes Her Team Away From Photograph Session

admin July 24, 2023 0 2 min read


Following Harmanpreet’s act during the presentation where she mocked the Bangladeshi team, Nigar Sultana did not take it lightly.

Ban-W vs Ind-W (Image: Screengrab)

Dhaka: The scenes were not pleasant at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Saturday as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her stumps after being given out during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. After being given out, she pointed towards her bat trying to indicate that she got a bat on that. It is to be noted, that even if it came off the bat – the catch was taken at slip. Eventually, the game ended in a tie. The Indian captain, who was angry at her dismissal, slammed the poor umpiring standards during the post-match presentation.

“It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect,” Nigar said.

Kaur is all set to face a heavy penalty for her outburst in the third and final ODI match against Bangladesh on Saturday. As per reports, Harmanpreet is set to be fined 75 per cent of her match fees for hitting the stumps with her bat in an awful manner, as she was not happy with the on-field decision of LBW given to her.










