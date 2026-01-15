Home

Bangladesh FIRES back at ICC on T20 World Cup 2026 exit, says, There will be no…

Bangladesh Cricket Board finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam has said the board will not suffer any financial loss even if Bangladesh withdraw from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, adding that the impact would be felt by the players through the loss of match-day earnings.

Commenting on the possible fallout of a withdrawal, Nazmul’s remarks, quoted by Cricbuzz, come in the wake of controversy after he labelled former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent”, a remark that has fueled debate around the World Cup beyond the field of play.

“There will be no loss for Bangladesh cricket Board (if we don’t take part in the World Cup) as the loss will be for the players.” Nazmul said.

“Upto 2027, out revenue will not be hampered because in the 2022 ICC financial meeting, this was already fixed. Future World Cups or future bilateral of international events may have relevance, for example weather teams will come to us under the FTP. Those are valid questions. But this World Cup does not affect us.”

Nazmul emphasized BCB’s ICC revenue for the current cycle is finalized

Nazmul’s main argument is that the BCB’s ICC revenue for the current cycle has already been finalized, meaning this tournament alone will not impact the board’s finances. According to him, the only money that would be lost is what players earn by taking part in matches.

Explaining his stance, Nazmul said,

“The players will lose because when they play, they receive a match fee for every match. If someone participates in a match, or becomes man of the match, or has some kind of special performance, then according to ICC rules and match regulations they get what is due to them. That money belongs exactly to the player. The board has no connection with that. Meaning the board does not gain or lose anything from this. Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, the board has no profit or loss from this, at least not for this World Cup,”

he said.

Nazmul pointed out the potential long-term implications involving future World Cups

Talking about the immediate financial picture, Nazmul pointed out the potential long-term implications involving future World Cups, bilateral series and the broader FTP framework, but maintained that these were separate from the impact of skipping this tournament. For now, his message to the ICC is clear that, the board’s core revenue remains secure, while players stand to lose earnings linked to participation and performance, making them the first to feel the financial impact.