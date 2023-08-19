Home

Bangladesh Opener Mohammad Naim Takes ‘Fiery’ Training Before Asia Cup 2023 – WATCH VIDEO

A video is going viral on social media platform ‘X’ in which Mohammad Naim was seen walking in fire in order to train his mind..

Mohammad Naim walks on fire. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Asia Cup 2023 will start in less than two weeks and most of the teams are in the final phases of their preparation. For the Asian sides, this tournament will give them the best chance to test their final combination ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

While the players are working hard before two mighty tournaments, Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim has taken his training to a different level where he was seen walking on fire, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, Naim was seen working with a mind trainer and walking on fire in order to gain a strong mindset.

Bangladesh’s Mohammad Naim working with a mind trainer and firewalking ahead of Asia Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/Byf2T8JMWn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2023

Watch: Bangladesh Star Mohammad Naim Sheikh Walks On Fire For ‘Mind-training’ Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 [via @Sports_NDTV] https://t.co/xkESnNxaDr pic.twitter.com/gAzW3MpU3Y — Ńasser 1️⃣ Million Tweets 🐦 (@nasser_mo3gza) August 19, 2023

This time the Asia Cup tournament will be played in a hybrid model with Pakistan and Sri Lanka as co-hosts. The tournament will begin on August 30 with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opener in Multan. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 2.

Bangladesh open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka on August 31 in Pallekele. India will face Nepal in the other group-stage match on September 4. This year’s edition will feature two groups, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage.

In the Super Four stage, all teams will play each other once. The top two sides from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named 17-member squad for the Asia Cup with star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as captain.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim















