T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh OUT of tournament, THIS team set to be announced as replacement…

Scotland have officially been named as Bangladesh’s replacement for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, with the ICC confirming the decision on Friday, January 23. Bangladesh withdrew from the tournament citing security concerns, stating that their issues were not addressed by the sport’s governing body. More to come…