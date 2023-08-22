Home

Bangladesh Pacer Ebadot Hossain Ruled Out Of Asia Cup Due To Injury

Ebadot Hossain suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Bangladesh’s ODI series against Afghanistan last month

Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup. Ebadot was part of the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Bangladesh’s ODI series against Afghanistan last month.

The fast bowler will need at least six weeks of rehabilitation. Given that he will be an important member of the Bangladesh squad for the World Cup, the BCB does not want to aggravate his injury.

“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury. We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup,” BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas.”

Bangladesh had named Shakib Al Hasan as the team’s captain for the Asia Cup. Shakib Al Hasan took over the reins from Tamim Iqbal who is suffering from a back injury. However, in a great piece of news, Tamim has started batting in the nets in the quest to get fit for the World Cup.

“We wanted him to return as soon as possible and we calculated previously that he would return [to bat] on 18 or 19 and later after recovering fully, return to national team [ahead of the home series against New Zealand],” BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters on Sunday.

“So far what we are hearing is that he is doing well. Now he’s started batting and after increasing intensity [we will have a better knowledge about his physical condition].

“We all want to see Tamim get back his old form and everyone is supporting him, not only the cricket operations team but our board president [Nazmul Hasan] is also calling and talking to the physio and the head coach and constantly getting updated about him and I don’t think there is any gap there,” he added.

Bangladesh Squad in Asia Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim















