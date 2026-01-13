The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that they won’t travel to India for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup during a recent meeting with the ICC.New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that they won’t travel to India for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup during a recent meeting with the ICC. On Tuesday afternoon, the BCB held a video conference with the ICC and BCCI to discuss the participation of the Bangladesh men’s team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. More to come…
