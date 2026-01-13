The Times Of Bengal

Bangladesh refuses to play in India in latest ICC meeting

ICC Men's T20I World CUp 2026, ICC, BCCI, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Mustafizur Rahman, BCB
Bangladesh refuses to play in India
New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that they won’t travel to India for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup during a recent meeting with the ICC. On Tuesday afternoon, the BCB held a video conference with the ICC and BCCI to discuss the participation of the Bangladesh men’s team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

More to come…






