Bangladesh to host England in two white-ball collection

England will return to Bangladesh for the primary time since 2016 for 2 white-ball collection in March, each cricket boards stated on Tuesday.

They may start with three one-day internationals adopted by three Twenty20 matches. All of the matches can be held in Dhaka and Chittagong.

The final time the groups met in 201,6 England gained the ODI collection 2-1.

“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions,” stated Clare Connor, the England cricket board’s interim CEO.

MORE TO FOLLOW