Bangladesh Win By 89 Runs To Stay Alive

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to remain in contention for Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Bangladesh posted 334 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hitting centuries and then bowled Afghanistan out for 245 in 44.3 overs for a big win. Taskin Ahmed (4/44) and Shoriful Islam (3/36) were the main wicket-takers for Bangladesh, who had lost their first match to Sri Lanka by five wickets. Earlier, Mehidy, promoted to open the innings, retired hurt at 112 from 119 balls, while Shanto made 104 off 105 balls before he was run out. Mehidy and Shanto added 194 runs off 190 balls for the third wicket before the former suffered an injury to his hand and had to leave the field. Afghanistan bowlers struggled to make inroads on a flat pitch, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib taking one wicket each.

Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman















