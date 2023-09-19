Bangladeshs Nasir Hossain Among Eight Charged For Corruption In 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League

Home

Sports

Bangladesh’s Nasir Hossain Among Eight Charged For Corruption In 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League

Nasir Hossain represented Bangladesh in 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 31 T20Is and last played for the national team in 2017. He is a regular in the Bangladesh Premier League.



Nasir Hossain plays for the Dhaka franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Out of contention Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain was among eight players who have been charged for breaching several aspects of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The players were charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on behalf of ECB. Hossain last played for Bangladesh in 2017.

One of the brilliant cricketing talents produced by Bangladesh, the 31-year-old has been charged with Article 2.4.3, Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.6, which amounts to failure in disclosing details regarding a mysterious gift, non-cooperation in DACO investigations and inability to state details regarding to corrupt approaches made to him.

Hosain made his debut for Bangladesh in 2011 and since then represented the national team in 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 31 T20Is. However, Hossain is a regular in the Bangladesh Premier League where he features for Dhaka franchise.

He led Pune Devils in six matches of the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Devils’ co-owners Krishan Kumar Chaudhary and Parag Sanghvi were charged with Article 2.4.5, Article 2.4.6 and Article 2.4.7 in relation to the lack of cooperation investigations that were being carried out by Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO).

The two were also accused of playing bets on different aspects of the game during that edition. Pune Devils team manager, Shadab Ahamed, assistant coach Sunny Dhillon, batting coach Ashar Zaidi and two domestic players – Saliya Saman and Rizwan Javed – are the other people who are being charged.















