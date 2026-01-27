Home

Scotland, who was named as Bangladesh’s replacement in T20 World Cup 2026 has announced their 15-member squad, Richie Berrington to lead the side.

Scotland’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Scotland has retained 11 players from 2024 World Cup edition

Head coach revealed the squad selected under challenging circumstances

Scotland, who was named as Bangladesh’s last minute replacement in T20 World Cup 2026 has announced their 15-member squad. Richie Berrington is set to lead the side in the tournament which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The team has retained 11 players from previous World Cup. The 15-member squad has been selected by Owen Dawkins, who took over as Scotland’s head coach last month.Scotland have opted for experience in their T20 World Cup 2026 squad, retaining 11 players who featured in the 2024 edition held in the West Indies and the USA. Richie Berrington will lead the side as captain, while Tom Bruce, Finlay MacCreath and Oliver Davidson are set to make their T20 World Cup debuts. The final squad remains subject to visa approval for all players and support staff. Afghanistan born Pacer Zainullah Ehsan is the only new addition to the squad, he recently completed the qualification process to represent Scotland and has earned his first World Cup call-up. Given the short notice and limited preparation time for Scotland’s inclusion, the selectors have included two travelling reserves and three non-travelling reserves as cover. Cricket Scotland revealed that the details of the team’s travel plans and warm-up schedule will be announced in the coming days.Head coach Owen Dawkins opened up about about the sqaud selection and said that the 15-member squad was selected under challenging circumstances, as Scotland was named Bangladesh’s replacement last minute. He said the past 48 hours have been extremely busy for everyone at Cricket Scotland, as efforts were immediately intensified to ensure all logistical arrangements for players and support staff were put in place.Dawkins noted that the players are gearing for the World Cup as they have started fitness training and preparation for the tournament which is scheduled to start on February 7. He added that while the team was set to move into individual skill-specific sessions and had started fielding drills last week, the entire preparation process has now been accelerated following the news received on Saturday.Richie Berrington (captain), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.