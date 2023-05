BAR vs TRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Injury Update- FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 17

Home

BAR vs TRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Barbarians vs MU Trakia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 25, Thursday

BAR vs TRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BAR vs TRK Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Barbarians vs MU Trakia, Playing 11s For Today's Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 25, Thursday.

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between Barbarians and MU Trakia will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – May 25, Thursday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

BAR vs TRK Dream11 Team

Batters: A Raikundalia, M ul-Haq, M Berberyan (VC)

Wicketkeeper: Z Soulat (C)

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, D Krasimirov Nikolov, M Fayyaz

Bowlers: D Patel, S Saini, W Khan, A Khan

BAR vs TRK Probable Playing XIs

Barbarians: Vasil Hristov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Cristo Hristo Lakov, Mario Berberyan, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Hammad Farooq, Omer Malik, Umer Farooq-II, Valtet Dikov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

MU Trakia: Dave Patel, Majid Ali, Waleed Khan, Zaid Soulat, Abdur Khan, Lawangin Mukhtar, Abbas Zaidi, Arya Raikundalia, Sanchit Saini, Rizwan Ali, Abdullah Hajir

Squads:

MU Trakia

Sanchit Saini, Dave Patel, Waleed Khan, Abbas Zaidi, Abdur Khan, Agha Khan, Arya Raikundalia, Attique Riaz, Bilal Afzal, Hashir Sultan, Kashif Shah, Lawangin Mukhtar, Majid Ali, Mujtaba Mohiuddin, Nasif Ibrahim, Ranbir Pratap, Rishabh Pratap, Rowail Gill, Umar Waheed, Zaid Soulat, Ibrahim Butt, Abdullah Hajir, Rizwan Ali, Abdul Matin, Usman Rehman

Barbarians

Chris Lakov, Mohammad Fayyaz, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Hristo Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Dimo Nikolov, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Mario Berberyan, Vasil Hristov, Omer Malik, Valtet Dikov, Hammad Farooq, Usman ul Haq, Nasko Topalov, Safeer Ahmed, Shabbir Esmail, Vishal Kumar, Umer Farooq, Hedayatullah Hugianay, Shahid Haidari, Riaz Bhuiyan