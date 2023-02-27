Home

Copa Del Rey: Barcelona Likely To Miss Robert Lewandowski In Clasico Due To Hamstring Strain

Robert Lewandowski is La Liga’s top scorer with 15 goals. (Image: FCB/Twitter)

Barcelona: Barcelona are likely to miss the services of striker Robert Lewandowski due to a hamstring strain against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey ‘clasico’ on Thursday.

The former Bayern Munich star picked up the left-leg injury in Barcelona’s 1-0 loss at Almeria in La Liga on Sunday, a result that allowed Madrid to cut the Catalan club’s lead to seven points.

Barcelona did not give a timetable for Lewandowski’s recovery, but he is not expected to be fit for the first leg of the Copa semifinals at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Barcelona will face Madrid two more times in the next few weeks, in the second leg of the Copa semifinals and in the Spanish league. Madrid won their last league meeting 3-1 in October, while Barcelona beat its rival by the same score in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

Madrid is coming off a 1-1 home draw against city rival Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league.

Lewandowski is the league’s leading scorer with 15 goals. He had scored two goals in the last three games in all competitions.











