Bas de Leede Stars As Netherlands Seal ODI World Cup Spot With 4-Wicket Win Over Scotland

Bas de Leede took a five-wicket haul and then struck his first century in an impressive all-round performance as Netherlands became the tenth and last team to book their spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup after beating Scotland by four wickets in an all-important Super Six match of the Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club, here on Thursday.

After taking 5/52, De Leede overshadowed Brandon McMullen’s 106 by hitting 123 off 92 balls, laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 133.7, for the Netherlands to hunt down 278 in 42.5 overs and book their ticket to playing ODI World Cup in India, to be held from October 5 to November 19.

De Leede has also become only the fourth player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same men’s ODI as Netherlands will be back in a 50-over World Cup for the first time after 2011 edition of the tournament, after pipping Scotland on net run rate in a stunning run-chase at Bulawayo.

Netherlands will now play the final of Qualifiers against Sri Lanka at Harare on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Scotland 277/9 in 50 overs (Brandon McMullen 106, Richie Berrington 64; Bas de Leede 5/52, Ryan Klein 2/59) lost to Netherlands 278/6 in 42.5 overs (Bas de Leede 123, Vikramjit Singh 40; Michael Leask 2/42, Chris Greaves 1/28) by four wickets.















