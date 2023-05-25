Batting With Suryakumar Yadav Is Easiest, Says Mumbai Indians AllRounder Cameron Green

Home

Batting With Suryakumar Yadav Is Easiest, Says Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Cameron Green

Bought for Rs 17.5 crore, Cameron Green so far has scored 422 runs for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2023.



Chennai: Australian allrounder Cameron Green has stated that batting alongside Suryakumar Yadav is probably the easiest thing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator in Chennai.

Green, who was bought by the five-time champions by Rs 17.5 crore, justified his price tag with 422 runs so far in 15 matches in IPL 2023 that included his maiden ton in the tournament. Green’s partnership with SKY in the middle proves to be nightmares for the opposition bowlers.

“I think it’s probably the easiest job batting with him. You got to get him on strike, that’s the plan. And if you get a loose ball, you hit it,” said Green, who is likely to make the Australia squad for the World Test Championship final against India next month.

Having thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator, Rohit Sharma’s men will face defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier to vie for a place in the Sunday’s final against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Green opined that Gujarat Titans are the best side in the Indian Premier League so far and have all its bases covered. “They have been best side all tournament, may be a bit of slip up against CSK but they are the best side and they have everything covered — opening batters are flying and spin twins (Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed) have been hard to get away.

They are a tough team but we will go there with all optimism," Green added. Earlier, Mumbai Indians qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans in the last league encounter.
















