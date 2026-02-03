An immersive mind challenge, exclusive merchandise, and more!

TOKYO

Feb. 3, 2026



The Hunter Exam: Battle of Wits 2026



Event Period: February 20 – April 19, 2026

Venue: ROUND1 Puente Hills Mall (Los Angeles, CA)

Ticket Sales: Available now exclusively on Fever

Ticket Price: Weekday: $55

Weekend: $58

Team Size: No Limit

Game Time Limit: 60 mins

Total Experience Time: 120 mins

Venue: Indoors

Produced by: SCRAP and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Hosted by: Antinos Management America Inc.

/PRNewswire/ — SCRAP, Japan’s leader in immersive puzzle entertainment, brings the hit anime series HUNTER×HUNTER to life with a brand new immersive experience:. Fans will soon have the chance to tackle the ultimate challenge—the legendary Hunter Exam! The experience will be hosted at the premier entertainment venue of Round One Entertainment, and will run for a limited two-month engagement from February to April 2026.This event brings the universe of HUNTER×HUNTER to life with interactive storytelling and elaborate puzzle challenges. As Hunter applicants, players will work either solo or in teams to complete their given tasks and pass the exam. Forget physical strength or prior knowledge—this exam is all about your observation skills and creative wits! Beyond the puzzle experience, participants will also have the opportunity to purchase, with a unique lineup of collectibles available only at the venue. Commemorate your journey in becoming a Pro Hunter, and take home a souvenir from your adventure! For the full details on the experience and merchandise, visit the official website below:HUNTER×HUNTER is an action-adventure story set in a world where elite “Hunters” track down rare items, treasures, and hidden wonders. The story follows Gon Freecss, a young boy who leaves his home island to find his missing father and become a professional hunter like him. To earn this prestigious title, held by only a few hundred people worldwide, he must survive the notoriously grueling “Hunter Exam.” Along with his newfound friends, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, Gon passes the exam and embarks on a journey to explore the great unknown.SCRAP pioneered the live escape room concept, transforming online puzzle games into immersive, real-life experiences. Based in Tokyo, Japan, they’ve operated with a wide variety of event styles such as classic escape rooms, outdoor puzzle hunts, large-scale mission-based experiences, attracting over 14.9 million participants across both Japan and even reaching a global audience.For inquiries related to the event, please contact:SCRAP+81 080 3424 3977 SOURCE SCRAP Co., Ltd.