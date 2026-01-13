NORRIS, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Tennessee River system — a lifeline of biodiversity, recreation, and commerce — has long faced a pressing ecological challenge: invasive carp. Species like silver carp, bighead carp, black carp and grass carp are non-native and highly prolific. They outcompete native fish for food, alter aquatic ecosystems, and even pose safety risks to boaters when startled they jump powerfully out of the water . Why Invasive Carp Are a Problem Invasive carp were introduced decades ago and have since spread throughout much of the Mississippi River basin, including the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and their reservoirs. These fish reproduce quickly and consume vast amounts of plankton — the foundation of the aquatic food web — which starves native species like bass, crappie, and catfish. Their explosive jumps can also injure boaters and disrupt recreational activities. “This river ecosystem connects over 652 miles of connected waterways.” said TRV Stewardship Council Executive Director, Julie Graham “Unchecked invasive species threaten more than fish populations — they threaten the outdoor recreation, tourism, and quality of life that communities along the Tennessee River depend on.” Commercial harvest has been one of the most effective tools in suppressing carp populations. Partnering state and federal agencies are removing millions of pounds of invasive carp annually from the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service How Harvest Incentive Programs Work Harvest incentive programs pay commercial fishers for removing invasive carp from waterways. These programs are crucial because:
- They reduce carp biomass — lowering competition with native species and improving overall ecosystem health.
- They support local economies by providing revenue for commercial fishers and processors.
- They encourage innovation in fishing methods that target invasive species while minimizing bycatch of natives.
- Maintain harvest pressure on carp populations that continue to threaten native species and aquatic habitats.
- Encourage commercial fishers to sustain high removal rates , even as carp densities change.
- Support the local economy , including the sportfishing and tourism industries that depend on healthy waters. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife
