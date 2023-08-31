September 1, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Bayern-Man Utd; Napoli-Real Madrid in Key Group Stage Clashes

2 min read
6 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • UCL Draw : Bayern-Man Utd; Napoli-Real Madrid in Key Group Stage Clashes

German giants Bayern Munich take on England’s Manchester United while Italy’s Napoli meet multiple-time winners Real Madrid of Spain in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the draw for which was made here on Thursday.

UCL, UCL Draw, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Champions League Draw
UCL Draw : Bayern-Man Utd; Napoli-Real Madrid in Key Group Stage Clashes. (Image: Twitter)

Monaco, Aug 31: German giants Bayern Munich take on England’s Manchester United while Italy’s Napoli meet multiple-time winners Real Madrid of Spain in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the draw for which was made here on Thursday.

These key encounters were not the only talking points, what is also being discussed is that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been paired with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan of Italy and Newcastle United of England in a tough Group F.

Bayern are in Group A along with United, Copenhagen FC and Galatasaray of Turkey while former England champions Arsenal are in Group B along with Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and French side Lens.

Defending champions Manchester City are in a relatively easy group with Germany’s Leipzig, Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda and Swiss club Young Boys to contend with.

The group stage matches will be played on September 19-20, October 3-4, October 24-25, November 7-8, November 28-29 and December 12-13 to decide which 16 teams from these groups qualify for the knock-out stages.

The groupings:

Group A: Bayern (GER), Man United (ENG), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)
Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)
Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)
Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)
Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)
Group F: Paris (FRA), Dortmund (GER), Milan (ITA), Newcastle (ENG)
Group G: Man City (ENG), Leipzig (GER), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)
Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Antwerp (BEL).










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

Mohun Bagan Beat FC Goa, Set Up Derby Clash With East Bengal In Final

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Javelin Ace Aims Another Feather In The Cap

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

Rohit Sharma Is Playing His First And Last World Cup, Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Match

10 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Bayern-Man Utd; Napoli-Real Madrid in Key Group Stage Clashes

6 hours ago admin
3 min read

Mohun Bagan Beat FC Goa, Set Up Derby Clash With East Bengal In Final

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Javelin Ace Aims Another Feather In The Cap

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

Rohit Sharma Is Playing His First And Last World Cup, Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Match

10 hours ago admin