BBL vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Bugibba Blasters vs Msida Warriors CC , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 94 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 3:30 PM PM IST, February 23, Thursday





BBL vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Fancode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BBL vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, BBL vs MSW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BBL vs MSW Playing 11s Fancode ECS Malta T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bugibba Blasters vs Msida Warriors CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS Malta T10 2023. BBL vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Bugibba Blasters vs Msida Warriors CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 94 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 3:30 PM IST February 23, Thursday.

TOSS: The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Bugibba Blasters vs Msida Warriors CC will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Time: February 23, Thurssday, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

BBL vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: A Sharma, R Dianish

Batters: J Mathai, P Kohad

All-rounders: T Louis, S Sukumaran (vc), A Soman, N Negi (c), D Siddique

Bowlers: S Joy, D Negi

BBL vs MSW Probable Playing XIs

Bugibba Blasters: Amar Sharma, Danish Siddique, Narendar Negi, Prajwal Kohad, Pavan Kalyan, Suresh Dobal, Shiv Singh, Pradeep Puppala (wk), Vijay Singh, Suresh Dobal and Ajay Kumar

Msida Warriors: Sajith Sukumaran, Shijil Joy (c), Rocky Dianish (wk), Rajkumar Pothala, Jibin Sebastian, Jot Mathai, Vipin Mohan, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal, Tony Louis, Tom Thomas and Ajin Soman





