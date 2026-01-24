The Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday that it has accepted the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in next month’s T20 World Cup, stating there’s no option left
New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday that it has accepted the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in next month’s T20 World Cup, stating that it has no further recourse in the matter.
Scotland will replace Bangladesh in next month’s T20 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the ICC confirmed on Saturday.
Even though an independent security assessment found no specific threat, Bangladesh persisted in claiming that it was unsafe for their players to travel to India, which led to the late change.
BCB chairman said Bangladesh Board made every possible effortBCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain said the Bangladesh Board made every possible effort but understood that the ICC “would not” or “did not want to” accommodate their request, adding that there was “nothing more” the board could do.
BCB sought a match shift to Sri Lanka or a group changeThe BCB had asked the ICC to either shift their matches to Sri Lanka or move Bangladesh from Group C to Group B. However, both requests were rejected by the ICC Board, which had earlier agreed that Bangladesh would be replaced in the T20 World Cup if the BCB failed to secure clearance from its government. “Due to security concerns, playing in India is not safe for us, and that is why this decision has been taken,” he added
Source link
Leave a Reply