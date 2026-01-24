Home

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday that it has accepted the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in next month’s T20 World Cup, stating there’s no option left



BCB chairman said Bangladesh Board made every possible effort

BCB sought a match shift to Sri Lanka or a group change

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday that it has accepted the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in next month’s T20 World Cup, stating that it has no further recourse in the matter. Scotland will replace Bangladesh in next month’s T20 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the ICC confirmed on Saturday. Even though an independent security assessment found no specific threat, Bangladesh persisted in claiming that it was unsafe for their players to travel to India, which led to the late change.BCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain said the Bangladesh Board made every possible effort but understood that the ICC “would not” or “did not want to” accommodate their request, adding that there was “nothing more” the board could do.“We have tried our best. We fully respect the ICC Board, and the Board’s majority decision was that the match cannot be relocated,” he said. “Even after that, we tried in our own way and made requests. Since they will not do it or do not want to, there is nothing more we can do,” Hossain added. “We have accepted the ICC Board’s decision, as the ICC has said that we will not be able to go and play, nor can our match be shifted to Sri Lanka.” He suggested that the BCB was unlikely to pursue any separate arbitration or explore any other legal process, “In this case, we cannot go to India to play, and our stance remains the same. We are not going into any separate arbitration or any other process here.” “We have spoken with the government. The government has said that going to India to play in the World Cup would not be safe for us, for our players, journalists, or anyone accompanying the team,” Hossain said. “In that case, we requested that our match be shifted to Sri Lanka. However, the ICC did not agree to that, even after several rounds of meetings. Since the ICC did not respond, there is not much we can do because this is the government’s decision.”The BCB had asked the ICC to either shift their matches to Sri Lanka or move Bangladesh from Group C to Group B. However, both requests were rejected by the ICC Board, which had earlier agreed that Bangladesh would be replaced in the T20 World Cup if the BCB failed to secure clearance from its government. “Due to security concerns, playing in India is not safe for us, and that is why this decision has been taken,” he added