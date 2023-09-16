September 16, 2023

BCCI Announce Akash Deep As Injured Shivam Mavi

admin


BCCI have announced Akash Deep as the replacement for injured Shivam Mavi in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games



Updated: September 16, 2023 10:36 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

Akash Deep (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI have announced Akash Deep as the replacement for Shivam Mavi in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games that will happen in Hangzhou, China. There are some changes in the women’s team as well, Pooja Vastrakar has replaced Anjali Sarvani in the squad. Both Mavi and Sarvani have been ruled out due to injuries.

“The Men’s Selection Committee named Akash Deep as replacement for Shivam Mavi in the Indian squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format,” BCCI stated in a media release.

“Meanwhile, the Women’s Selection Committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.”

“Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event, which will be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format,” the statement further added.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.










