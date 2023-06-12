Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

BCCI Announces Indian Cricket Team Tour Of West Indies Schedule For July-August

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • BCCI Announces Indian Cricket Team’s Tour Of West Indies Schedule For July-August

BCCI announces entire schedule for the West Indies tour on Monday, which will start from July and will go on till August.

IND vs WI, IND vs WI series, India Tour of West Indies, India tour of West Indies 2023, BCCI, India tour of West Indies schedule, India tour of West Indies schedule 2023
BCCI Announces Indian Cricket Team’s Tour Of West Indies Schedule For July-August. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: BCCI announces entire schedule for the West Indies tour on Monday, which will start from July and will go on till August.

The Men in Blue will play 2 Tests, 2 ODIs and 5 T20Is during their 1-month tour in the Caribbean.

India last toured West Indies for an all-format tour in 2019, winning the series in all formats. They also made a white-ball-only trip last year, emerging victorious in both series.

India’s tour of the West Indies starts with two Tests, which will kickstart the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

The Test Series is followed by the three-game ODI Series, with the first two matches at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and will be the first ODI involving West Indies at the venue.

The T20I series will commence at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 3, followed by the second and third T20Is at the Guyana National Stadium on August 6 and 8. The series will end at Lauderhill, Florida, USA with the fourth and fifth T20Is on August 12 and 13 to be hosted by Broward County Cricket Stadium.

“We also look forward to hosting India in the white-ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” concluded Grave.










Source link

Previous article
BTS Suga Admits he Loves Bollywood Indian Army Goes Berserk Check Reactions
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights