BCCI Announces Squad For Remaining Test And ODI Series Against Australia; Rohit Sharma Set To Miss First ODI





New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday, February 19 announced the squad for the remaining two tests against Australia and BCCI also announced the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia which is set to be played after Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The first ODI match between India and Australia will be played on March 17 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

No change in the test squad for the third and fourth Tests against Australia. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI against Australia due to family commitments Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper.

India squads for last two Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy and ODI series announced #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

India’s ODI squad vs Australia Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

India takes 2-0 lead in the ongoing test series against Australia. The third Test match will be played in Holkar Stadium, Indore from March 1.









