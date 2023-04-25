 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
BCCI Announces Squad For WTC Final; Rohit Sharma To Lead; Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 6 min.
.


Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback to the Indian squad for the WTC final. But there is no place for Suryakumar Yadav in the squad.

BCCI Announces Squad For WTC Final; Rohit Sharma To Lead; Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Final 2023 which is set to be played in June this year at The Ageas Bowl England. . Rohit Sharma will lead the side and former Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is back in the squad for the one-off match that holds great importance.

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback to the Indian squad for the WTC final. But there is no place for Suryakumar Yadav in the squad. Arguably the World’s best T20I batter was unable to perform in the longest format of the game. The 32-year-old batter made his Test debut for India in February against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Injured Shreyas Iyer along with wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan also missed out from the squad but KL Rahul has retained his place and is likely to the deputy wicketkeeper for KS Bharat.

Inform Shubman Gill along with Rohit Sharma will open the batting for India. Apart from that India will have the services of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane. KL Rahul and KS Bharat will be the two wicketkeepers for India. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are three spinners whereas the pace attack will be led by Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat for support.

This will be the second consecutive WTC final for India having played New Zealand for the title in the previous cycle, losing by eight wickets under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Earlier, Australia has also announced their squad for WTC final against India where Pat Cummins to lead the side and David Warner who got injured while playing the Test series against India also made a comeback.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.




Published Date: April 25, 2023 11:06 AM IST



Updated Date: April 25, 2023 11:55 AM IST







