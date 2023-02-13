Home

Sports

IND vs AUS: BCCI Changes Venue For Third Test Against Australia To Indore

The match was originally set to be played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March but now the game has been shifted to Holkar Stadium, Indore.

IND vs AUS: BCCI Changes The Venue For Third Test Against Australia To Indore

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has changed the venue for the third test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The match was originally set to be played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March but now the game has been shifted to Holkar Stadium, Indore.

The HPCA stadium hosted only one Test in 2017 involving India and Australia. Although it has hosted T20s and ODIs frequently. The HPCA had planned to relay the entire outfield with the local weather conditions in mind. work on the relay began after the monsoon.

BCCI confirmed on Monday, February 13 about the change of venue for the third Test match as said:

NEWS – Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here – https://t.co/qyx2H6N4vT pic.twitter.com/N3W00ukvYJ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2023

“The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore.” Said BCCI.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.” BCCI concluded.

Rohit Sharma led India already taken a lead as they beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs. Now, India will play the third test match which will be set to take place in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi from 17 to 21 February.











