BCCI Faces Heat After Video of ‘Leaking’ Roof at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes VIRAL

The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, thus, will be played here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Ahmedabad: Without a doubt, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is the richest cricket board in India. After a couple of months, India will host the ODI World Cup, and a video leaked roof is going viral on social media during the washout IPL final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday.



With the weather forecast not being too promising for the final on Sunday, it only kept getting worse for the fans who had turned up to pack the house. A video of Narendra Modi Stadium is going viral where you can easily see the leaked roof of the stadium. Here is the viral video:

People who are asking for closed roof stadiums have a look at the pillars and roofs of the biggest stadium and the richest cricket board leaking. pic.twitter.com/idKjMeYWYd — Manya (@CSKian716) May 28, 2023

As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day — Monday, May 29 in this year’s case — in case the match is not able to start by 12:06am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest.

What happens if rain washes out the reserve day for CSK vs GT final?

In case the entire match is washed off, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.

That means, if the reserved day got washed out then the defending champions Gujarat Titans will retain the IPL title by virtue of topping the league table.















