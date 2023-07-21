Home

BCCI Gives HUGE Medical Update On Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant: Check DEETS

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued the following medical and fitness updates on five players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna: The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.

With the kind of progress, Bumrah and Krishna are showing, it was reported before that both of them might get the nod of the Ireland T20I series.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days.

Rahul has always been regular and a key member for Team India. Iyer has been an asset for whichever team he has played for. It will be a big boost, if they both get fit in time for the World Cup.

Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running.

Pant has shown immense improvement over the last few months but it is unlikely, he will be declared fit for the 50-over World Cup.















