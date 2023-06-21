BCCI, ICC Jointly Decline Pakistan Cricket Boards Request For ODI World Cup Venue Change: Report

Home

BCCI, ICC Jointly Decline Pakistan Cricket Board’s Request For ODI World Cup Venue Change: Report

According to the ODI World Cup draft schedule shared by the ICC to all boards, Pakistan are scheduled to play Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru.



New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI have jointly turned down Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request for a change of venues for two 2023 ODI World Cup matches in October-November.

According to the draft scheduled shared to all the boards by the ICC, Pakistan are scheduled to play Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru. Based on a Cricbuzz report, a joint meeting on Wednesday was held between BCCI and ICC, and PCB was informed that there is no reason to change the venues at this stage.

Earlier, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi also expressed that the India vs Pakistan game should be played in Ahmedabad, but the organisers didn’t entertain the request. Venue changes in an ICC tournament occurs only if the situation is not suitable for international cricket.

In such cases, the matter has to go through an ICC committee before it is approved. Venue changes in an ICC tournament have occured before in 2016 T20 World Cup. In that edition, the India vs Pakistan had to be shifted from Dharamsala to Kolkata due to security reasons.

The ODI World Cup in India begins on October 5 with England and New Zealand possibly playing the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs Pakistan encounter is expected to take place on October 15. The final match is on November 19.

Although the final venues of the 2023 ODI World is yet to be announced, it is expected that the BCCI will declare fixtures in a Mumbai event shortly.
















