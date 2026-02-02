Home

BCCI has stated that it “completely agrees” with the ICC’s decision regarding the Pakistani government’s announcement that its men’s team will not play against India in the February 15 group stage match of T20 World Cup 2026

BCCI responds after official confirmation on Pakistan boycott

ICC slams Pakistan’s ‘Selective Participation’ call

Shashi Tharoor also reflected on the Pakistan boycott row

Government of Pakistan announced the decision through a social media post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that it “completely agrees” with the ICC’s decision regarding the Pakistani government’s announcement that its men’s team will not play against India in the February 15 group stage match of the 2026 T20 World Cup. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed his position on Monday, “ICC has issued a big statement; they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won’t make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.In its statement, the ICC reflected on Pakistan’s “selective participation” decision and said that it goes against the spirit of a global sporting event. While acknowledging the role of governments, the ICC emphasized that the move is not in the interest of the game or its fans and warned the PCB of serious long-term consequences for Pakistan cricket, including its position within the international cricket community.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that cricket should not be held to ransom. However, he also said that the BCCI should never have denied Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman his IPL contract, which sparked the controversy. Bangladesh refused to travel to India citing security concerns, the ICC removed it from the tournament roster, and Pakistan made a political statement by expressing ‘solidarity’ with Bangladesh.“It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I don’t think that Mustafizur should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata. It was most unfortunate intrusion of politics,” Tharoor told reporters. “I think the Bangladeshi reaction was an overreaction but it is also a reflection of the same and Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh. This whole thing is spiralling out of control. I honestly think this is now a wake up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis, the ICC could be the platform for it – just say, let’s call off this nonsense…You can’t go on like this forever,” he said.Government of Pakistan announced the decision through a social media post, which permitted Pakistan to take part in the tournament which is scheduled to start on February 7, but didn’t allow the team to take the field against arch-rivals India. “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” official handle of Pakistan Government on X