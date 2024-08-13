BCCI makes changes to India’s home season schedule

The BCCI has made two changes to India’s home season schedule, moving the first T20I against Bangladesh on October 6 from Dharamsala to Gwalior, and swapping the venues of the first and second T20Is against England, which will now be played in Kolkata and Chennai respectively, in January 2025.

The change in venue of the first T20I against Bangladesh from Dharamsala to Gwalior was necessitated because of “upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms,” according to a BCCI statement. This is the second international fixture moved out of Dharamsala in the last two years. In February 2023, a late decision was made to move the third Test between India and Australia to Indore because the outfield in Dharamsala was not ready for play.

During England's tour of India in 2025, Chennai was scheduled to host the first T20I on January 22 and Kolkata the second on January 25, but those venues have now been swapped. "The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations," the BCCI said.

India’s 2024-25 home international season begins with two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh from September 19 to October 12, after which New Zealand visit for three Test matches from October 16 to November 5.