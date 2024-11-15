BCCI objects to PCB’s Champions Trophy tour to Muzaffarabad

A fresh twist in the 2025 Champions Trophy has thrown the ICC’s trophy tour into confusion a day before it was supposed to begin in Pakistan, after the BCCI objected to the PCB’s plan of taking the tour to Muzaffarabad, which is the capital of Pakistan Administered Kashmir, a disputed territory that is called PoK in India and Azad Kashmir in Pakistan.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the BCCI notified the ICC about its objection on Friday, a day after the PCB put out a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the dates and venues for the tour would be heading to. Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

It could not be confirmed if the BCCI lodged its objection in writing or verbally. It is understood that no approval or rejection has been made yet and that the ICC is still in discussions on the final plan of the trophy tour.

The PCB’s post did catch the ICC by surprise given that it is an ICC event, and such communication is usually announced through its channels.

According to the PCB’s post, the tour is scheduled to start from November 16 but given the BCCI’s objection, it wasn’t clear at the time of writing whether it will now go ahead on that day. On their X post, the PCB said the trophy tour would also take in other popular tourist destinations including Skardu, Murree and Hunza.

There is a possibility that the tour may begin in an initial phase by taking the trophy – of which Pakistan are the defending champions – to the venues that are to be used in the tournament – Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi – and then take in the other venues during a second phase of the tour.

Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

This latest development adds to growing uncertainty about the tournament itself, after it emerged last week that the BCCI wrote to ICC stating the Indian government had denied permission for India to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. The ICC conveyed that decision to the PCB. In response, the PCB, which is currently readying its three venues in preparation, has said it would not agree to a hybrid model , a solution BCCI prefers which will allow India to play their matches outside Pakistan.

The PCB responded to the ICC earlier this week asking them several questions about the BCCI’s communication, including when exactly it was conveyed to the ICC and what the specific reasons are for India’s inability to travel. They have also asked the ICC to provide to them formal communication from the BCCI explaining the decision and the reasons behind it.

Communication between the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the ICC leadership is believed to have taken place since on the matter, in a bid to resolve the issue. But the PCB is insisting on responses to the queries it has put to the ICC.

The PCB has pencilled in February 19-March 9 as dates for the eight-team Champions Trophy, but the ICC has still not formally released the tournament dates and schedule.