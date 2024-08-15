BCCI rejects ICC’s offer to host 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

The BCCI has “categorically said no” to the ICC’s offer to host the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in October, their secretary Jay Shah has said. It is understood the ICC is likely to take the final call on August 20.

India ruling themselves out as hosts of the tournament slated to be held from October 3-20 leaves Sri Lanka and UAE as the possible alternatives.

“They [ICC] have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no,” Shah told Times of India. “We’re in the monsoon and on top of that we will host the Women’s ODI World Cup next year. I don’t want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups.”

The ICC is mulling a shift ever since Bangladesh has been rocked by violence and security challenges in the aftermath of anti-government agitations leading to several deaths and the dethroning of the Sheikh Hasina government.

An ICC official said earlier this week that the situation in Bangladesh was being monitored and all options had been kept open. “The ICC is closely monitoring developments in co-ordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants,” an ICC statement said. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants.”

While the new interim government in Bangladesh is making a last-ditch attempt to salvage the tournament, strong travel advisories issued by the governments of a number of participating teams, including England, Australia and India, are one of the biggest barriers to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Security challenges aside, the BCB is also amid a crisis, with their president and the former sports minister Nazmul Hassan effectively out of office since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5. Several board directors, who have direct or indirect political connections, have also been incommunicado.

The Bangladesh men’s Test team is currently on tour in Pakistan for a two-match series. They arrived in the country early after training was hampered in Bangladesh due to the protests. They’re also slated to tour India next month for two Tests and three T20Is.

“We’ve not spoken to them (the Bangladesh authorities),” Shah said. “A new government has taken charge there. They might reach out to us or else I will reach out to them. The Bangladesh series is very important to us.”

